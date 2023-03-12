Jenell F. Hammons Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Jenell F. Hammons, 87, entered into rest on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (www.cartertrent.com) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you