KINGSPORT - Jenell F. Hammons, 87, entered into rest on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (www.cartertrent.com)

