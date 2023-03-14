KINGSPORT – Jenell F. Hammons, 87, entered into rest on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born on July 6, 1935 in Ft. Blackmore, VA then moved to Dayton, OH for over 50 years. Upon her husband’s retirement, they moved back to this area where she lived the past 17 years. Jenell was a member of Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles.

