KINGSPORT – Jenell F. Hammons, 87, entered into rest on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on July 6, 1935 in Ft. Blackmore, VA then moved to Dayton, OH for over 50 years. Upon her husband’s retirement, they moved back to this area where she lived the past 17 years. Jenell was a member of Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles.
Jenell was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arvil Ray Hammons; parents, Quillen G. Fisher and Mary Belle (Fletcher) Fisher; sister, Evelyn Baker; brothers, Glen Fisher and Johnny Fisher.
Surviving are her son, Danny Hammons and wife Betty; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Darrell Hammons officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023 at Carter Cemetery on Stoney Creek in Ft. Blackmore, VA. The family will assemble at 10:00 am on Friday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Paul Jones, 1335 Wadlow Gap Hwy, Gate City, VA 24251 in Jenell’s memory.