NORTON, VA - Freda Jenay Tate, 64, died Saturday, Jan. 15, in Norton after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She was the longtime editor and publisher of The Coalfield Progress in Norton and a pioneering news executive in the region.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Nelson Tate, her mother, Robbie Goode Tate, and her brother, Michael Nelson Tate. All three spent their lives working for the family newspaper business and in service to the community.
Tate is survived by her sister Carol Tate Bryant (Don) of Virginia Beach; niece, Hannah Grace Tate and fiancé Chuck Rugar of Norton, nephews Nelson Stewart Tate and fiancé Megan Call of Norton, Ian Michael Tate, of Norton; nephew Miles Andrew Tate of Norfolk; great nephew Michael Cliff Rugar, great niece Addilyn Brooke Tate, and numerous cousins.
She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her children.
Tate was a 1975 graduate of John I. Burton High School and a 1979 graduate of the University of Kentucky. She spent her career as a writer and editor in the coalfields, primarily working at The Coalfield Progress. She also spent years hiring, training, mentoring, and working alongside news staff at The Post in Big Stone Gap and The Dickenson Star in Clintwood.
Tate served on numerous committees for the Virginia Press Association, helped plan its award conferences, and judged countless writing and photography contests. She would spend hours to develop the precise turn of phrase in her own writing or to find the perfect image in a roll of film.
Under Tate’s leadership, The Coalfield Progress won hundreds of awards in writing, design, and photography and was repeatedly chosen as the top newspaper of its size in Virginia.
She wrote extensively about the coal industry, including the historic regional coal camps, and the importance of coal to the local economy. She professed the value of higher education through her coverage of happenings at regional colleges. She built contacts and sources and friendships across countless industries and experiences. And she advocated for the region with leaders and elected officials for 40 years.
Simply put, newspapering was her life. She loved being involved in her community, defending its interests, and telling the important stories of the region. She helped launch the Best Friend Festival in Norton and was its chairman for many years.
Tate was a creative person who loved painting and crafts, growing beautiful flowers, and cooking intricate recipes. Her love of cats was legendary, and she always had multiple strays who became beloved family members.
The family is grateful for caregiver Donna Ray and for the support given by Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Collie officiating.
Hagy& Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Tate family.