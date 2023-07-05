MT. CARMEL - Jeffrey Wayne Webb, 55, of Mt. Carmel, TN, peacefully entered into his eternal home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Born in Kingsport to Bill and Janice Webb, Jeff lived a life of constant service to others. Following a service of over 26 years, including three tours in Iraq, he continued his career with the US Army working with the Mt. Carmel National Guard Armory. Above his love for our country was his faith in God. He attended Belmont Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel where he was a member all of his life. Jeffrey will surely be remembered for his love of candy, the Tennessee Volunteers, NASCAR, camping, and a personality that put a smile on everyones face. He was taken from this world before we were ready, but we know he is patiently waiting until we meet again.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis and Hattie Honaker and Jack and Mary Webb; aunts, Lois, Ruby, Stella, Beatrice, and Joni; and beloved Choxie.

