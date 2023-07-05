MT. CARMEL - Jeffrey Wayne Webb, 55, of Mt. Carmel, TN, peacefully entered into his eternal home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Born in Kingsport to Bill and Janice Webb, Jeff lived a life of constant service to others. Following a service of over 26 years, including three tours in Iraq, he continued his career with the US Army working with the Mt. Carmel National Guard Armory. Above his love for our country was his faith in God. He attended Belmont Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel where he was a member all of his life. Jeffrey will surely be remembered for his love of candy, the Tennessee Volunteers, NASCAR, camping, and a personality that put a smile on everyones face. He was taken from this world before we were ready, but we know he is patiently waiting until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis and Hattie Honaker and Jack and Mary Webb; aunts, Lois, Ruby, Stella, Beatrice, and Joni; and beloved Choxie.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Bill and Janice Webb; wife, Jessi Webb; son, Hunter Webb and fiancé Jessie; stepsons, Jeremy Byrd and Joshua Egan; brother, Otis Webb and wife Lynn “J.J.”; mother-in-law, Susan Quillen; aunts, Mary Fields, Christine Bowman, and Sue Winegar and husband Randall; uncles, Larry Honaker and Amos Lockhart; several cousins; and two loyal dogs, Meisha and Bella.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with James Adams officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Military Rites accorded by The American Legion Hammond Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Bill Bowen, Frank “Hutch” Hutchins, Josh Egan, Rick Horton, Hunter Webb, and Otis Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Norman Aldridge, Larry Honaker, Michael Trent, Jeremy Byrd, Hiram Bowlin, Steve Milano, Jim Romanski, Phil Robinette, and members of the 278th ACR.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204.