CHUCKEY, TN/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jeffrey Scott Bledsoe, 45, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at home.
Jeffrey was born in DeRidder, La. He graduated from Rumford (Me.) High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver. He loved music and movies, but most importantly he loved his family and friends.
Surviving are his son, Jacob Sebastian Bledsoe and fiancé, Courtney Shelton, of the home; two grandchildren, Zayden Wills and Laikyn Bledsoe; parents, Frank and Carolyn (Yose) Bledsoe, Chuckey, Tn.; brothers, Steven Fisher (Brenda), Chuckey, Tn. and E. Kenneth Fisher (Tracey), Jackson, Ala.; three nephews, Steven Fisher, Jr. (Marah), Kaleb Fisher and Brandon Crandall; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
A special thank you to Amedysis Hospice of Greeneville; and Patsy Reasor, Saundra Smith and Ramona Drescher, for their loving care of Jeff.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Sunday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 4:00pm with the Rev. Rick Phillips officiating.
Graveside services will be held 2:00pm Monday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap. The family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:20pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bledsoe family.
