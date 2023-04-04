MARTINEZ, CA - Jeffrey Lynn Shipley, a cherished father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a short illness on March 05, 2023 at the John Muir Medical Center in Martinez, California at the age of 75.

Jeff was born on March 09, 1947. He was a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee until he was called to serve his country in the United States Navy. Once after his service to his country during and after the Vietnam War, he lived the majority of his life in Hercules, California. Jeff is of the Christian Faith and may his memory be eternal.

