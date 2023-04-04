MARTINEZ, CA - Jeffrey Lynn Shipley, a cherished father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a short illness on March 05, 2023 at the John Muir Medical Center in Martinez, California at the age of 75.
Jeff was born on March 09, 1947. He was a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee until he was called to serve his country in the United States Navy. Once after his service to his country during and after the Vietnam War, he lived the majority of his life in Hercules, California. Jeff is of the Christian Faith and may his memory be eternal.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Jess Shipley; mother, Velma Shipley; brother, Dewight Shipley, along with close aunts, uncles, and other loving family members and friends.
He is survived by his loving daughter Michelle Cooke Rogers; brother, Thomas Shipley and his wife Joanie; sister, Donna Shipley and her husband Richard; nieces, Tammy Goad and Suzette Kliever; nephew, Chris Shipley; a special and caring neighbor, Irene Muir; close friends; Dave Brake, Wally Mader, and John King; along with many great nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Martinez Veteran Affairs, John Muir Medical Center, David Grant Medical Center, and our sincere thanks to his in-home caregivers.
The family will receive friends and family on April 7, 2023 from 10:00am-11:00am for visitation with a memorial service from 11:00am -12:00pm for Jeffrey Lynn Shipley with military honors at Trinity Memorial Centers, 1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Grant eternal rest, O Lord, to the soul of Thy departed servant Jeff, and make his memory be eternal.
This obituary is lovingly written by the Shipley family. Trinity Memorial Centers is honored to serve them.