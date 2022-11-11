Jeffrey Lee Graham Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeffrey Lee Graham, 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Graham family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Jeffrey Lee Graham Center Memorial Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you