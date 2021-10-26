KINGSPORT - Jeffrey Lee Edwards, age 55, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Kingsport, TN. He was born in Sparta, NC to the late Paul Roger Edwards and Edith Duncan Edwards. His memory is carried on by his daughter, Cecilia Katelin Edwards, his son, Phillip Bradley Edwards, and his lifelong companion, Amy Warren Edwards. He also leaves behind his sister, Judy Edwards, brother, Brian Edwards, and niece, Jennifer Edwards, and their families. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Dale Edwards.
For a long time, all he wanted was to be at home with Jesus. We are so thankful that now he is. He loved Christmas and flying. He loved cats and building things in the most complicated way possible. He loved science and he loved helping people. He loved really gross foods and slapstick comedy. He loved the mountains and the beach. He loved roller coasters and concerts and he loved making people smile. He loved making friends and he loved so many people. To everyone he helped by sharing his time and talents, and to everyone that encountered him, please know that he loved you and he was so glad to know you. He never knew a stranger.
Friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life at Grandview Funeral Home in Sparta, North Carolina on Friday, October 29th, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Due to COVID those in attendance the family is requesting that you wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America via their website, www.HDSA.org
