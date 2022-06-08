KNOXVILLE - Jeffrey L. (aka “Otto”) Bryant, age 62, passed away May 9, 2022, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, Knoxville, TN following several years of declining health.
Jeff was born March 20, 1960, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of Otto H. and Katherine S. Bryant. Jeffrey was a retired United Methodist minister, having served churches in Lee and Wise Counties, Virginia as well as Greene County, TN. He grew up in Mount Carmel, TN and Taylor, MI and received his BS Degree from Henry Ford College, and Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary. During seminary he taught at a Catholic High School in Tucson, AZ. He also worked as a Realtor for some time in Michigan.
Jeff struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues most of his adult life and spent the last several years living at various Oxford Houses in Kingsport, TN, Pittsburgh, PA and Knoxville, TN. These facilities, as well as Hope Haven Ministries in Kingsport, TN were very special to Jeff. He also attended Drug Addicts Anonymous meetings at Inskip Baptist Church in Knoxville, where he received much needed support and love.
Jeff was predeceased by father Otto H. Bryant, mother Katherine S. Starnes and stepfather O.B Starnes. He is survived by brothers Stephen Bryant (fiancé Linda) of Johnson City, Robert (Bob) Bryant (wife Teresa) of Knoxville, and stepbrother Marcus Starnes (wife Lydia) of Fall Branch, as well as a nephew, several nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at Preaching Christ Church, Kingsport, TN Saturday, June 11 with friends received from 1-2 pm and service at 2 pm. Per his wishes Jeff was cremated and his ashes will be Interred at Hope Haven Ministries, Kingsport, TN.