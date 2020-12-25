CHURCH HILL- Jeffrey "Jeff" Scott Thacker, age 48 of Church Hill, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Ballad Health Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. Jeff was a building contractor and developer for 20+ years. He served as Hawkins County Property Assessor for three terms and served as a Hawkins County commissioner prior to being Assessor. Jeff previously served on the planning commission for Church Hill. He was a born again Christian. Jeff was a member of McPheeters Bend Ruritan Club. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Rayburn Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Bailey Thacker; daughters, Whitney Fansler and husband, Josh, and Kennedy Thacker, all of Church Hill; mother, Shelba Fields Thacker; brother, Darrell Thacker and wife, Kristie of Surgoinsville.
Friends may visit at their convenience Tuesday, December 22, 2020 to Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, December 28, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Randy Britton and Pastor Darrell Thacker officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.
