PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Jeffrey Houston Rivers was born on December 19, 1960, and passed away on February 22, 2022, at Lee County Community Hospital. Jeff served in the Army from 1978 to 1981. He also worked as a plant manager for Nike in Memphis, TN, for several years. His dream was to be a sportscaster, and he could easily recite any top athlete’s stats in an instant. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Tex Houston Rivers, long-time companion, Sharon Castlemun, and his daughter, Jessica Rivers, paternal grandparents: Curt and Fanny Rivers, maternal grandparents: Richard and Ray Lou Bledsoe He is survived by his mother, Edna Lundy, his daughter, Kayla Rivers, his son, Jeff Irvin, and three siblings, Terry, Paul, and Kristi. A graveside service will be held at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA, on Saturday, February 26th, at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online register is available for the family of Jeffrey Houston Rivers, at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.