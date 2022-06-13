MOUNT CARMEL - Jeffrey C. Franklin, age 61, of Mount Carmel, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence.
Jeff was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he retired from Eastman Chemical Co.
He is preceded in death by parent's Henry & Mary Franklin.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 40 years Roberta "Robin" Franklin; son Henry Lee Franklin & wife (Felisha); daughter Ashley Elizabeth Franklin; grandson Ian Franklin.
Franklin family will receive friends Wednesday June 15, 2022 from 5-7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Jimmy Dean Hensley to officiate. A graveside service will be held Thursday June 16, 2022 at 11 AM in the garden of the well at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jeff's name may be made to National PKU Alliance www.npkua.org, or National PKU News www.pkunews.org/donate
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Franklin family.