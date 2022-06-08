On Sunday, June 5th, 2022, Jeffrey Brown Hickam, caring husband, father of two, and beloved teacher, coach and principal to many, passed away at the age of 69.
Jeff was born in Kingsport, TN to Arthur Brown and Eva Lois and immediately became the light of the family. Their nurturing and encouragement paved the way for a promising young student-athlete who loved his time in school. While attending ETSU, he was able to look back on this time and recognize his calling would bring him back as an educator shaping generations of youth in the classroom and on the field. His immense kindness, charismatic charm, support, patience and contagious zest for life made him one of the most cherished teachers and principals in the Tri-Cities area.
A great coach himself, Jeff had a passion for all University of Tennessee sports and the New York Yankees. Football, basketball and baseball were always a mainstay on the family room tv and part of any conversation he could work them into. When sports discussions had been exhausted, music would then become the focus. That, along with his guitar, brought him countless hours of enjoyment. Possessing a wonderful sense of humor, family get-togethers and trivia wars were guaranteed to bring on absurd laughing fits to all, whether participating or spectating.
He was preceded in death by his father, AB, and mother, Lois. He is survived by his devoted wife Margaret, daughter Stephanie Gregory and her husband Alex, son Eric Hickam and wife Megan, brother and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Jenny Sams, Lois S and Ralph Young, Sandra S. and Kenny Ervin, beloved nieces and nephews Alex and Allie Young, Robert and Julie Young, Sara Sams and Bojan Louis, Matt and Lynn Sams, Drew and Kasey Sams, in-laws Andrew and Diane Gregory, and special cousin Roger Hickam.
Never having met a stranger, Jeff had many friends. Jim Greene, Mike Surgenor, and Wendell Smith were lifelong friends who were greatly cherished as well as his Ketron, Central Heights, and Indian Springs teaching families. A special thank you goes to his ISBC Sunday school class, which brought him strength and joy over the years.
His family will miss him beyond measure but know his faith has secured his salvation. A celebration of his beautifully full life will be held on Saturday, June 11th at Indian Springs Baptist Church at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations can be made in Jeff’s name to the Isaiah 117 House, 254 Bethel Dr, Bristol, TN 37620.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hickam family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081