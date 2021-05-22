KINGSPORT - Jeffrey Allen Lawson, 62, of Kingsport, TN passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Orchard View Skilled Care Facility.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Ray Lawson; mother, Launa (Light) Lawson; brother-in-law, Steven Dowell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Robin Dowell Shortt (Leon); brothers, Ricky Lawson (Jewell), Tim Lawson and Greg Lawson (Susan); many precious nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Orchard View for the loving care they extended to Jeff during his illness.
A private service will be scheduled for a later date.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Jeffrey Allen Lawson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.