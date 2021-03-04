Jeffrey Alan Payne, age 62, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born May 17, 1958 in Groton, MA. Preceding him in death are his father, Reynard Payne, his paternal grandparents, Zion and Belle Payne, his maternal grandparents, Odas and Nellie Hall.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Peggy J. Hall Harber, Kingsport, sister, Renee Payne, Brooklyn, NY, his ex-wife, Jennifer Burton of Toronto, Canada, favorite cousin, Vicki Cooper-Trammell, Kingsport, best friend John Patrick, three aunts, a host of cousins and his trusty 4- legged friend, Shiloh.
Jeff grew up in Farmington Hills, Michigan. He graduated from Harrison High School, received his BS degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. He got his start in radio in Kalamazoo. Moving to Kingsport to be close to his mom in the 80’s, he was the host of “Champions of Breakfast” morning show on WZXY. He was also a radio host on WQUT in Gray, TN and WIMZ in Knoxville. Additionally, he appeared in radio markets in Florida, Grand Cayman Islands, where he met the love of his life, Jennifer, and Canada. He spent 20 years living and working in Canada, he was proud of his dual Canadian/American citizenship. Most recently he used his writing talent to write for a Canadian magazine, Chill and had authored two books, "MFN: A Cultural Satire" and “Woody’s World: The Diary of a Dog.” Jeff was known for great conversation, sense of humor, and his love of dogs. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s honor at PETWORKS in Kingsport. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home is serving the Payne family. His mother appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Due to Covid no formal service will be held at this time.