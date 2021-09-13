BLOOMINGDALE - Jeffrey Scott Cole, 57, of Bloomingdale, passed away on September 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center due to complications with COVID19.
Jeff was predeceased by his mother - Beverly, and his first wife - Tina.
He is survived by his father - Larry, his wife - Trish, his children and their spouses - Sarah, Katie & Jesse, Eric & Niki, Matthew & Ashley, Brittany & Jonathan, and eight grandchildren - Tyler, Scottlund, Brooke, Kayla, Taylor, Rileigh, Graylee, and Shelby.
He enjoyed many things including watching movies with family, camping, audio technology, video games, and comic books.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at East Lawn Funeral Home located at 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at East Lawn Cemetery. Select family members may or may not attend visitation due to COVID19 National Pandemic. Masks are not mandated by the funeral home, but family is requiring masks.
Addresses for sympathy cards if you would like to send one or cannot attend the funeral:
306 Orleans St., Johnson City, TN, 37601 - Sarah and Katie
2704 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN, 37660 - Trish
221 Marlene Dr., Bristol, TN, 37620 - Larry
Online condolences may be made to the Cole family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.