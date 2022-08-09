CHURCH HILL - Jeffery “Opie” Kyle Howington, age 53, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6th, 2022.

Jeffery spent his time working various jobs as an electrician and mechanic before becoming medically disabled. After that he dedicated his time to making friends and enjoying life the best he knew how. Jeffery never met a stranger and even though he struggled with personal and medical issues he always tried to keep a positive, playful, and kind attitude toward everyone he met. Jeffery loved a good story and loved being the one telling it.

