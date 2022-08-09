CHURCH HILL - Jeffery “Opie” Kyle Howington, age 53, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6th, 2022.
Jeffery spent his time working various jobs as an electrician and mechanic before becoming medically disabled. After that he dedicated his time to making friends and enjoying life the best he knew how. Jeffery never met a stranger and even though he struggled with personal and medical issues he always tried to keep a positive, playful, and kind attitude toward everyone he met. Jeffery loved a good story and loved being the one telling it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Howington and Nancy Howington (Lee), nephew Joshua Matthew Keys, great-nephew Matthew Roberts, as well as other family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter Jessica Howington; Special granddaughter Gracelyn Howington; Ex-wife Anna Howington; Sister Mary Alice Keys; Brother Johnny Howington and wife Sherry Howington; extended family as well as other special family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Ross Campground UMC. The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday, August 11th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm with a small service following. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or a charity of your choice.
