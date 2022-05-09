YUMA, VA – Jeffery Lynn Haynes, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Music will be provided by Kathy Reed and Vickie Dixon.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. The family will meet at 10:15 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

