YUMA, VA – Jeffery Lynn Haynes, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1956 in Sullivan County, TN, the son of the late Charles (Shorty) and Claudia Haynes. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Scott Haynes.
Lynn worked at Eastman Chemical Company for 35 years, retiring in 2008.
Surviving are his wife, Robin Haynes; son, Jason (Marcie) Haynes; daughter, Kelly (Bryan) McMurray; sister, Patty (David) Darnell; grandchildren, Dylan Powell and Dakoda McMurray; special aunt, Kathleen Bland (Gene); numerous family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Music will be provided by Kathy Reed and Vickie Dixon.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. The family will meet at 10:15 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
