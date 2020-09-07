GATE CITY, VA - Jeffery Lee Spivey, age 58, went to be with the Lord and received his healing after an extended illness on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice and consider the life-giving act of organ and tissue donation.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at his father’s residence. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Jim Combs and Rev. Jimmy Hammonds officiating.
Mr. Spivey will be laid to rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the Spivey Cemetery on Copper Ridge. All of those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home by 10:15 AM.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Flanary, Marty Combs, James Estep, Darren Spivey and Gerald Spivey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryan Flanary, Dewayne Hammonds, Jon Hammonds, David Hammonds, Tim Baker, Jason Baker, Kevin Lane, Thomas Williams, Matthew Estep, Parker Estep, Billy Lane, other family members, friends and former co-workers.
