GATE CITY, VA - Jeffery Lee Spivey, age 58, went to be with the Lord and received his healing after an extended illness on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Hammonds Spivey; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Ruth Hammonds; paternal grandparents, Wrightley and Dona Spivey; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his father, John Henry Spivey; daughter, Rachel Nicole Spivey, which he affectionately referred to as “Littl’n”; sister, Darlene Spivey and husband, Jamie McCann; nephews, Dustin Flanary and wife, Melissa “Moe”, Bryan Flanary and wife, Jessica; great nephews, Liam and Wyatt Flanary; great niece, Abby Flanary; several aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends; special uncles, Jimmy and Steve Hammonds.
In his younger years, he had assisted with a family run business, Spivey Drywall. He received vocational training as a welder. He then began working at Eastman Chemical Company in 1987 where he initially worked in the Flex Maintenance Piping Crew. Following the completion of their apprenticeship program, he transitioned to his role as a Chemical Operator until his retirement. He was a loving father, brother, son, uncle and a caring friend to many. He was previously an avid hunter and fisherman. He always enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation in the outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith having primarily attended Tipton’s Chapel. He had been a bass player in the Tipton Family Band.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice and consider the life-giving act of organ and tissue donation.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Daniel Strand and others at UVA, Nurse Practitioner Brooke Gibson, and those who assisted with his care while at Holston Valley Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at his father’s residence. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Jim Combs and Rev. Jimmy Hammonds officiating.
Mr. Spivey will be laid to rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the Spivey Cemetery on Copper Ridge. All of those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home by 10:15 AM.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Flanary, Marty Combs, James Estep, Darren Spivey and Gerald Spivey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryan Flanary, Dewayne Hammonds, Jon Hammonds, David Hammonds, Tim Baker, Jason Baker, Kevin Lane, Thomas Williams, Matthew Estep, Parker Estep, Billy Lane, other family members, friends and former co-workers.
