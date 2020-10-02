KINGSPORT - Jeffery “Jeff” David Gumm, 57, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jeff lived most of his life in Kingsport. He was the son of James David Gumm and the late Gloria Jean Guy Gumm.
Jeff graduated from Pennington Gap High School. He excelled at football at Pennington Gap. He was a United States Army veteran serving eight years. Jeff was a truck driver for twenty-six years.
Jeff loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Jeff was preceded in death by his wife Lana Louise Gumm.
Survivors include his children, Vanessa, Katie, Mathew, Quintin, and Patricia; three siblings, George, Kathy and Lisa; six grandchildren, Benny, Teddy, Melani, Skiler, Aykin and Joshua; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family of Jeffery “Jeff” David Gumm will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Scott County Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will follow at 2:30 pm at Holston View Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Gumm family.