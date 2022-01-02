KINGSPORT - Jeff Webb, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his residence.
Jeff was a loving and kind Christian gentleman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his 4-wheeler.
He attended the Apostolic Gospel Church.
Jeff retired from Arcadia Graphics following over twenty years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Webb; step-father, Claude Hager; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Frances Hager; father, Clarence Webb and wife, Melissa; daughter, Amanda Webb; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Greg Street and Rev. Michael Mellons officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Jeff Webb and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.