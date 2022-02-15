ROGERSVILLE - Jeff Marshall, 55, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a graduate of Volunteer High School in 1984. He was employed by Dent Worx. He loved drag racing and fishing. Jeff was loved by his family and to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Marshall.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Eleta Marshall; two daughters, Patra Mallory and husband Mark, and Kalyn Overbey; two sons, Travis Marshall and fiancé Shila King, and Dillon Overbey; four grandchildren, Hunter, Remington, Kierra, and LaVeah; mother, Sue Marshall; brother, Tony Marshall and wife Barbie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends anytime on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the home of his mother.
