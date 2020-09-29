NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jeffrey Elmer Lucas, 58, Nickelsville, VA, passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins and Brother Gary Gillam officiating. Michael Taylor and David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Lucas Family Cemetery, Dungannon, VA. Justin Lucas, Kevin Lucas, Brady Lucas, Isaiah Daugherty, Hayden Daugherty, Don Lucas, Lonnie Lucas, Kevin Bennett, and Scott Folden will serve as pallbearers. Doug Kilgore, Bill Vicars, Ed Sieber, Ernest Folden, Stoney Fuller, and Joey Castle will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Lucas family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
