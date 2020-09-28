“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall be any more pain, for the former things are passed away.” ~ Rev. 21.4
NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jeffrey Elmer Lucas, 58, Nickelsville, VA, passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeff was born in Dungannon, VA on July 1, 1962 and was the son of the late Lonnie Eugene and Mazzy Mozzella (Haga) Lucas.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (Folden) Lucas, Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Melinda Bennett and husband, Kevin, Kingsport, TN; sons, Kevin Lucas and wife, Krissy and Justin Lucas and special friend, Sheena, all of Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Isaiah, Gracie, and Hayden Daugherty, and Brady, Kalyn, and Kylie Lucas; sisters, Barbara Fuller and husband, Gladstone, Elizabeth Kilgore and husband, Doug, and Debbie Taylor and husband, Frank, all of Nickelsville, VA, and Marie Lyons, Elizabethton, TN, and Melissa Bryant, Dungannon, VA; brothers, Donald Lucas and Lonnie Lucas and wife, Alice, all of Dungannon, VA; along with a multitude of nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces who were all special to him.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins and Brother Gary Gillam officiating. Michael Taylor and David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Lucas Family Cemetery, Dungannon, VA. Justin Lucas, Kevin Lucas, Brady Lucas, Isaiah Daugherty, Hayden Daugherty, Don Lucas, Lonnie Lucas, Kevin Bennett, and Scott Folden will serve as pallbearers. Doug Kilgore, Bill Vicars, Ed Sieber, Ernest Folden, Stoney Fuller, and Joey Castle will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to extend thanks to all who offered prayers and support. Also, a special thanks to William Johnson and the employees of J&P Market, as well as the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who went above and beyond.
An online guest register is available for the Lucas family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
