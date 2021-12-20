BAILEYTON - Jeff Lamb age 60, loving husband of Yvette Lamb went to be with the Lord on December 19,2021 after a brief battle with cancer in Baileyton, TN. Jeff was born April 22, 1961 in Greeneville, TN. Jeff was a crew leader for Wolfe Tree Company and worked alongside his brother, Andy Lamb, as a technical assistant for Innovative Technology. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dewey and Faye Lamb, grandparents: Joe and Aretta Lamb, Cousins: Gary Farris and Steve Farris. He is survived by his wife Yvette Lamb, daughter: Jodie Lamb, siblings: J.W. Lamb (Beth), Judy Waycaster, Karen Willis (Michael) all of Greeneville, Andy Lamb (Autumn) of Westerville, OH, half-sister: Angie Pander (Ron), half-brother: Jimmy Lusk (Heather), uncle: Howard Lamb (Eudima), aunt: Nellie Roberts (James), and many nieces and nephews along with a special friend, Harold Tunnell. Per his request there will be no formal services. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Anchor Cemetery Fund. The family would like to thank the Dr’s, nurses, and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their outstanding care for Jeff and his entire family. The family would also like to thank his many neighbors, friends, and community for their outpouring of love and support. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.