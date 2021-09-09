Jeff Gray, 72, passed from this life to his heavenly home Monday, September 6, 2021.
He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Samuel and Helen Gray who preceded him in death. He moved to Nashville, TN to attend Draughon’s Business College and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank where he met his wife of 52 years, Jane (Janie) Richards Gray. He then graduated from Belmont College and was CEO of Metro Employees Credit Union for many years.
He had a generous loving, giving heart. He loved God, his church, friends, and family. He enjoyed farming, cattle, going to the stock sale in Carthage, TN, Nascar, and camping with his friends. He was known for his generosity, integrity, quick-witted comebacks, loyal friendship, storytelling, and love for his family. His grandchildren: Brittany (Beau), Erica (Clayton), Holly (Dustin), Blake (Kelly) and Noah (Zion), Great Grands: Bristol, Briggs, Baylor, Morgan, Grady, Korbin & Zilyn were all especially dear to him.
Survived by his brothers Don (Patsy), Gerald (Ina), and sister Joyce (Charles), several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Ruth (Marvin), brothers-in-law Jim (Judy), Bruce (Mary Helen), and devoted wife Janie.
Pallbearers: Doris Holman, Marty Bowers, Dean Rice, Sherman “Bubba” Walker, Daryl Ralph, and Mark Wilson.
Honorary Pallbearers: Beau Barnett, Clayton Northern, Dustin Pendel, Blake Wilson, & Noah Wilson
Services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville in Hendersonville, TN. Visitation from 12 to 2 pm with service following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd., Hendersonville, TN 37075.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7