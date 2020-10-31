KINGSPORT - Jeannette Manning, 88, of Kingsport, entered into her rest, Friday, October 30, 2020.
Mrs. Manning was born September 10, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Robert L. Manning, Sr.; son, Scott Manning and daughter in law, Vickie Carrier Manning.
Surviving are her sons, Robert L. “Bob” Manning, Jr.; Terry Manning and wife, Robbin; son daughter in law, Mollie Manning; “adopted” daughter, Sheila Jones; one granddaughter, four grandsons, ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A private Military Graveside Service will be held at the V. A. Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Destiny Ministry Center, P. O. Box 683, Kingsport, TN 37662.
The care of Jeannette Manning and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.