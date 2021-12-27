BLOUNTVILLE - Jeanne Wilson Jones, 93, of Blountville, passed away December 24, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born in Delavan, Illinois to John and Ruth Wilson, Jeanne graduated Illinois State Normal College with a BS degree in Education. After marriage, she taught in the Northern Virginia area before relocating to Kingsport in 1957. She was retired from the Sullivan County School Dept. having served as a teacher, guidance counselor and principal throughout her career at Colonial Heights and Holston Schools. She positively impacted many young lives and was a friend and mentor to her students. Jeanne was blessed with an optimistic outlook on life and strived to help those in need. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enjoyed gardening and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Laverne (Butch) Jones, and brother, Jack Wilson.
She is survived by her son, Michael Jones (Ellen); granddaughters, Emily Trout (Nick), Meredith Grubb (Barrett), and Lucie Jones, and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Evelyn Trout.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 4:00pm at Blountville Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Susan Arnold and Reverend Sherrolyn Weed officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cremation is honored to serve the family of Jeanne Wilson Jones.