CHURCH HILL - Jeanna Gilliam Egan, 52, of Church Hill, TN passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021, form 10:00-11:45 am in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Serving as pallbearers, Jacob Greer, Joshua Greer, Jerry Cowden, Rodney Aistrop, Todd Gilliam and Phil Gilliam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Care House Ministry, Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
