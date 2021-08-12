CHURCH HILL - Jeanna Gilliam Egan, 52, of Church Hill, TN passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 25, 1968, in Sullivan County, TN to Harron and Peggy Cowden Gilliam.
Jeanna was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who was very protective of her family. She enjoyed camping, fishing and was especially fond of her grandchildren.
Jeanna was employed as a CNA at the V.A. Hospital, Mountain Home, TN. She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
Jeanna was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Gilliam; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jacob Greer, Joshua Greer and girl-friend, Olivia Martinez; grandchildren, Camden Greer and Claire Greer; parents, Harron and Peggy Gilliam; sister, Cindy Aistrop and husband, Rodney; niece, Arika Aistrop; nephew, Aaron Aistrop.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021, form 10:00-11:45 am in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Serving as pallbearers, Jacob Greer, Joshua Greer, Jerry Cowden, Rodney Aistrop, Todd Gilliam and Phil Gilliam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Care House Ministry, Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
