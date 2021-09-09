Jeanette Mae Snapp gained freedom from her pain and joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, September 6, 2021. Her labor on earth has ended after a period of declining health. Jeanette was born in Hiltons, VA. She married Joe Snapp and moved to Tennessee in 1956. They were married 63 years, living in the Central Heights and Indian Springs Communities. Jeanette was a loving wife and mother. She was of the Baptist Faith and a faithful listener and watcher of Living Faith Television, including her favorites, The Harding Family and Pastor Scott Price.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Joe L. Snapp; her parents, F. M. and Kate Derting; great-grandson, Nolan James Snapp; brother, Bill Derting and nephew, Dwight Derting.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, David D. Snapp (Barbara) and Roger L. Snapp (Bambi); sister, Margie Derting Ketron (Jack); grandchildren, Justin W. Snapp (Megan), Whitney D. Snapp and Dawson J. Snapp; great-grandchild, Braxton R. Snapp and several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. The funeral service will be held at 3:00pm with Pastors Dewey Schaffer and Donnie Taylor officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Garden of Solomon at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Snapp, Whitney Snapp, Dawson Snapp, Jerry Ketron, Benny Ketron, Richie Hensley and Randall Stacy. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jack Ketron, special brother-in-law.
The family would like to extend many thanks to her special friends Viola Meade and Marie Jones. In Jeanette’s honor, monetary donations may be made to Living Faith Television, P.O. Box 16789, Bristol, VA, 24209 and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Jeanette Mae Snapp