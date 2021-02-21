TACOMA, VA – Jeannette Wells Horne, 88, of Tacoma, Va., died Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Mountain View Long Term Care in Norton, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Wells and Gertrude McAmis Wells Parsons; her husband, Hoge I. “Bud” Horne; a daughter, Sherry Horne Comstock; two sisters, Madge Wells and Faye Olinger; and a brother, Roger F. Wells. Jeanette was an incredibly good homemaker and cook and was a former employee of Paul’s Restaurant in Norton. She had a great love for animals.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Larissa “Toby” Comstock of Brockport, NY and Logan Comstock of Montour Falls, NY; a son-in-law, Regius Comstock of Montour Falls, NY; a special sister-in-law, Betty Wells of Norton, Va.; special nieces, Becky Wells McElroy and her husband Steve of Norton, Va., Tammy Wells Hartsock of Wise, Va. and Susan Wells Ayers and fiancé Brian Vanwinkle of Norton, Va.; and niece Teresa Olinger Balthis; several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Mountain View Long Term Care fourth floor staff and a special thank you to Debra Potter for our phone calls and window visits.