Jeanette Baker Davis, passed from death unto life on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Jeanette was born in Kingsport on June 29, 1931, to the late Claiborne and Lavada Barnette Baker. She was a beautiful and devoted mother and grandmother, the epitome of strength, selflessness, courage and meekness. As described in Proverbs 31, her hands were never idle, rather her servant’s heart desired to consistently put others’ needs before her own. She loved life and having fun with her family. Ever adventurous, she rode carnival rides, played cornhole, and took her first airplane ride, unaccompanied, and all in the last decade. She loved the color red, tomato sandwiches, banana popsicles, cold Pepsi through a straw, and beating her grandchildren at checkers.
A genuine example of the living Word, she was a member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Kingsport for over 40 years. Jeanette’s joy was to worship God and sing His praises in her rich alto voice. She prayed fervently for everyone but never for herself, and neither a complaint nor negative word against anyone ever crossed her lips. Jeanette’s daily prayer was to see her loved ones living for God and on their way to Heaven.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Rev. M.D. Davis and grandson, Brandon.
Left to cherish Jeanette’s memory are her four daughters, Mildred Rentz (Lee), Janet McFalls (John), Janis Collins (Bill) and Tammy Gravens (Michael); eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Junior Baker.
As a family of faith, we know that just as He numbers the very hairs on our heads, He has also ordered the number of our days. Although, it feels that 90 years was not enough with our precious mother, we rest in knowing that she is now rejoicing in a race well-run and won.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, for family and close friends at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Tim Lovell officiating.
