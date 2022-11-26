Jean Scarborough Peace died on Monday, November 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS. Jean fought to the end, with tremendous faith, always thinking of others. She led us by example through her journey – and we tried to keep up with her strength and valor. But who could keep up with Jean?
An avid tennis player, she was known for her enthusiasm on the court. Whenever she was still enough, she loved playing bridge. Jean kept fit with kayaking, swimming, power walking, paddle boarding, and eating right. She was always laughing and had the most radiant smile.
The lake and her boat was Jean’s retreat and happy place. She loved her lake family and was known as the “EverReady Bunny’ because of her boundless energy and fun personality.
Jean loved her Lord and her church. She grew up Baptist, served many years as a loyal Episcopalian, and then returned to her roots at First Baptist with Bob. She served faithfully wherever she worshipped – creating and participating in many ministries within and outside of the church. Her witness was felt by all who knew her.
Friends and family described her best: a beautiful, intelligent, articulate, hard-working, and successful woman. Her positive attitude, hospitality and southern charm were second to none. Jean was a strong, loving, open-hearted, faith-filled, giving person – beautiful inside and out – one of the most courageous women we were privileged to have in our lives!
An Eastern NC lady, Jean made her home in Tennessee starting in 1979 – 24 years in Bristol, and 20 years in Kingsport. She formed cherished, lifelong friendships in each town. She was a graduate of UNC, having earned a Masters in education from the university. Because of her high academic achievement, Jean was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honors society.
An educator who taught many to read, Jean continued to help children after leaving the classroom. She was instrumental in the support of the YWCA of Bristol and served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport.
Jean grew her family throughout each chapter of her life. In addition to a delightful daughter and her two wonderful sisters, she embraced the children and grandchildren of her marriages. She loved each and every one dearly. She was so grateful for the close relationship she had with all of her extended family.
She also cherished the loving support of her husband, Bob, her family, and her friends. She felt embraced with prayer and love.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Maywood and Johnny Scarborough, and her previous husband, Jay Baumgardner.
Jean is survived by her husband, Bob Peace; her daughter, Jennifer Humphrey (Niclas) of Sweden; her sisters, Betsy Pierce (Jim) of Hyco Lake, NC, and Judy White (Jim Fletcher) of Raleigh, NC; Bob’s children, Lynn Van Horn (Jay) and Scott Peace (James); and granddaughters, Quinn and Claire. Jay’s children, Jayne Smith, Jay Baumgardner (Tricia), Jon Baumgardner (Gina), and Joel Baumgardner (Jacquie). Grandchildren, Ashley, Kelli, Jack, and Lily.
She lived her life well, loved and respected by all. She uplifted everyone – family, friends, strangers. Jean brightened every room she entered. She will be forever missed.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee ALS Association, P.O. Box 40233, Nashville, TN 37204; or First Baptist Church 200 W Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.