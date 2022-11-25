Jean Scarborough Peace died on Monday, November 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS. Jean fought to the end, with tremendous faith, always thinking of others. She led us by example through her journey – and we tried to keep up with her strength and valor. But who could keep up with Jean?

An avid tennis player, she was known for her enthusiasm on the court. Whenever she was still enough, she loved playing bridge. Jean kept fit with kayaking, swimming, power walking, paddle boarding, and eating right. She was always laughing and had the most radiant smile.

