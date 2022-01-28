Jean Sargent, 87, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia. A long-time Kingsport resident, Jean was a faithful member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, where she served in many volunteer and leadership roles over the years and was a devoted volunteer at the Kitchen of Hope.
Jean was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the daughter of Maude C. and Ballard Bishop, Sr. After marrying the love of her life, Donald P. (Don) Sargent, she and Don lived in a few locations, including Hampton, Virginia, before moving to Kingsport in 1967. She worked for many years at Heritage Federal Savings and Loan before retiring to spend more time with her family. Jean eventually sold her home in Kingsport and moved to Falls Church, Virginia to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She was a generous, loving soul who will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who came into contact with her through her community volunteer work.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four beloved brothers: Ballard Bishop, Jr., Raymond Bishop, James (Pete) Bishop, and William Bishop.
Survivors include her daughter Patty; granddaughters Avery and Zoe; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Kingsport at a later date. To offer a remembrance of Jean, please consider a donation to St. Matthew United Methodist Church in support of hunger relief: 2505 Nathan St., Kingsport, TN, 37664.