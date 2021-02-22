Jean Reed Feb 22, 2021 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jean Reed, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jean Reed Funeral Home Arrangement Weaver Cremation Services Lord Residence Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.