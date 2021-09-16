KINGSPORT - Jean Perry, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection. Pastor Leander Ray will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the committal service should meet at the cemetery by 2:15 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Seat Ministries, 2315 East Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Joan Haga, Mollie Manning, Helen Boehm, Greg and Celeste Hess, Lisa Smith, Lindee Shuecraft, Becky Bissette, Ashley Lane and staff of the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, TN for their compassionate care of our mother.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Jean Perry and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.