KINGSPORT - Jean Perry, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 16, 1940, in Herrin, Illinois.
Jean was a loving and giving mother, grandmother and sister who made her family her main priority.
She was a committed Christian and member of Mercy Seat Ministries where she served as church secretary and band director for over fifty years. Jean loved playing her trumpet and working in her flowers. She was an avid Atlanta Braves and Elvis fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Pearl; son, David Perry; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Al Shuecraft; step-father, Rev. Carl Voorhees.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Rebecca Luke and husband, Uday, Ben Perry and wife, Erin; grandchildren, Jordan, Levi, Carson, Nola and Bobbi Jean; nephew, Duane Shuecraft and wife, Sam; special family members, Richard and Ellen Luckey.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection. Pastor Leander Ray will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the committal service should meet at the cemetery by 2:15 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Seat Ministries, 2315 East Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Joan Haga, Mollie Manning, Helen Boehm, Greg and Celeste Hess, Lisa Smith, Lindee Shuecraft, Becky Bissette, Ashley Lane and staff of the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, TN for their compassionate care of our mother.
