SURGOINSVILLE - Jean Marie Lawson Shanks, age 84, of Surgoinsville, went to be in the Lord's presence on January 11, 2021 in Kingsport.
Jean was born to Chester Lawson and Hester Cope Lawson McPeek on December 7, 1936. She was saved at Lone Oak Church at an early age. Jean loved nothing more than spending time with her family and her fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her children, Teresa Couch and Philip Shanks; and brothers, Jack and Jim Lawson.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew "Jack" Shanks; children, Pamela (John Thomas) White, Shelia (Ken) Pelfrey, Michael (Patti) Shanks, Melissa (Mikey) Allen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Couch; step-brothers, Carl, Rob, Glen McPeek; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Friday, January 15, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stevie Rogers and Rev. Steven McKinney officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.