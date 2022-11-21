Jean Johnson Scarborough Peace Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Jean Johnson Scarborough Peace, 74, of Kingsport passed away, Monday morning, November 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home, with family by her side.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Jean Johnson Scarborough Peace Pass Away Condolence Funeral Home Comfort Arrangement Recommended for you