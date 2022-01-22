KINGSPORT - Jean Helen Grygotis, 95, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Baysmont House. Her husband, William, had previously passed in 2011 to which she had been married for 56 years. Her career was building a strong family and to serve others in church and the community. In retirement the couple served Meals on Wheels in Lynchburg for many years and were active members of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Lynchburg. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ernestine Seelig and sister, Dorothy Pulver in 1984.
She is survived by a son, Robert Grygotis and wife, Sherry, and two grandsons Jack and Alex. Jean and Bill lived in Lynchburg, Va. for 33 years.
She attended Ohio University and worked for the Navy during World War II as a secretary. The last three years she resided at Asbury in Kingsport.
Services will be held at a later date in Lynchburg, VA