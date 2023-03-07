Linda Jeanette Gibson, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. Jean was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and one of a couple of teachers that led Agape Sunday School Class for five years. For 15 years, she was the devotional leader for the fellowship meetings that took place once a month. She was also the lead decorator for the annual Widow and Widowers Banquet for several years. She preached several different sermons and sang worship solos.

Jean was preceded in death by the love of her life of 61 years, John Robert (Bob) Gibson.

