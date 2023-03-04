Linda Jeanette Gibson, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. Jean was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and one of a couple of teachers that led Agape Sunday School Class for five years. For 15 years, she was the devotional leader for the fellowship meetings that took place once a month. She was also the lead decorator for the annual Widow and Widowers Banquet for several years. She preached several different sermons and sang worship solos.
Jean was preceded in death by the love of her life of 61 years, John Robert (Bob) Gibson. Jean is survived by her three sons: John Gibson (Lisa) of Brentwood, TN, Jim Gibson (Dana) of Cumming, GA, Elliott Gibson (Nikki) of Garner, NC. Six grandchildren: Dr. Melissa Gibson, Tanner Gibson (Courtney), Kristen Reed (Adam), Katherine Goodloe (Hunter), Kimberly Gibson, and Jack Gibson. Six great grandchildren: Levi Gibson and Lillie Gibson of Estill Springs, TN, Colton Reed, Caden Reed, and Carleigh Reed of Cumming, GA and Archer Goodloe of Gainesville, GA.
Jean was born on July 6th, 1940 in Kingsport, TN. She knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior for over 50 years. She was led to Christ at her Sunday School by two of her teachers and baptized at the age of 10. Reading her Bible and praying became a regular part of her life from that day on.
Her family was transferred to Asheville, NC when she was 12. She attended David Millard Jr. in the 8th and 9th grade and played clarinet in the 9th grade band. It was also in the 9th grade that she first met Bobby Gibson. She attended Lee Edwards High School along with Bob and enjoyed football games, cheerleading, church activities, dancing, working at the Charles Store, attending Young Life and Church.
After graduation, Bob and Jean were married on July 24, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Asheville, NC where they began their family together. They moved to Sumter, SC to start Bob’s insurance career. Her life revolved around her family, friends, and her Christian values.
They moved their family to Baton Rouge, LA in 1969. They attended Broadmoor Baptist Church where they raised their boys. Her boys have always been her pride and joy.
After moving to Mooresville/Lake Norman, NC, Jean joined Berea Baptist Church. She was the Chairman of the Christian Women’s Club twice and began putting together a book of all her devotionals over the years. They enjoyed traveling all over the world together including most of the fifty states, The Bahamas, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii and Israel.
Jean resided at Preston Place Suites Assisted Living where she did weekly Bible studies over the loud speaker and shared the Word of God with those she passed in the hallways. We wanted to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Preston Place Assistant Living who went above and beyond in their care and compassion towards Jean. She led several residents to Christ while there.
Pallbearers will be her sons: John Gibson, Jim Gibson, Elliott Gibson, and grandchildren: Tanner Gibson and Jack Gibson and her brother, Charles Hawk. Honorary pallbearer: Chip Millican, Justin McDaniel, Jason McDaniel, Matthew Hawk, Andy Hawk, Adam Reed and Hunter Goodloe.
Family visitation will be Friday, March 10th from 5-7pm at Colonial Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at 12PM on Saturday, March 11th at Colonial Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Graveside committal services and visitation will be conducted right after the church service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jean Gibson’s name to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.