Linda Jeanette Gibson, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. Jean was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and one of a couple of teachers that led Agape Sunday School Class for five years. For 15 years, she was the devotional leader for the fellowship meetings that took place once a month. She was also the lead decorator for the annual Widow and Widowers Banquet for several years. She preached several different sermons and sang worship solos.

Jean was preceded in death by the love of her life of 61 years, John Robert (Bob) Gibson. Jean is survived by her three sons: John Gibson (Lisa) of Brentwood, TN, Jim Gibson (Dana) of Cumming, GA, Elliott Gibson (Nikki) of Garner, NC. Six grandchildren: Dr. Melissa Gibson, Tanner Gibson (Courtney), Kristen Reed (Adam), Katherine Goodloe (Hunter), Kimberly Gibson, and Jack Gibson. Six great grandchildren: Levi Gibson and Lillie Gibson of Estill Springs, TN, Colton Reed, Caden Reed, and Carleigh Reed of Cumming, GA and Archer Goodloe of Gainesville, GA.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you