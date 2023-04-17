KINGSPORT - Jean Fields, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
Jean retired from Montgomery Ward and spent the rest of her life caring for and serving others.
She was gentle-spirited and took immense joy in taking care of her family and friends. She most loved being “Mom” to her children and “Mamaw Jean” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always looking for an opportunity to fix a meal for anyone.
Jean loved the Lord, and her faith was an important part of her life. She took time to talk to others about their relationship with the Lord.
Jean was born in 1933, to the late Sam and Mary Bell Mellons. In 1949, she married the late Jim Fields and together they had three children. She has been reunited with her sons, Carson and Carl Fields and brothers, Dub and her twin brother, Johnny Mellons and great-grandson Scott.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Colleen Stockman and her husband Phil; grandchildren, Missy Powell and her husband Sean, Michael Fields and his wife Lindy, Todd Fields, Andrew Arrington and his wife Megan, Brandon Arrington and his wife Cortney, and Brittney Clonce and her husband Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Luke, and Levi Arrington, Lexy Flettrich, Landry Powell, Charlotte and Caroline Arrington, Paisley Clonce, Wyatt Fields, Daughters-in-law Barbara Fields and Nancy Fields; sister, Eileen Lehman and her husband Bob; special nephew, Scott Mellons along with other many nieces and nephews.
An inurnment service for Jean Fields will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Mike Campbell officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Thursday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Fields family. (423) 610-7171.