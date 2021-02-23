Jean Cross Reed, age 82, formerly of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Louisville, Tenn. She was born November 13, 1938 in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Herman L. and Mary Pearl “Mollie” Frazier Cross. Jean was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a 1957 graduate of Blountville High School. She retired from L.M. Berry/Sprint after 34 years of service. Jean was a member of Addilynn United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was very much involved in the United Methodist Women and the card ministry. The love of her family was only exceeded by her love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Sib Sage, Ruth Stacy and Helen Booher; and brothers, Clarence Cross, Brub Cross, Peck Cross, Glynn Cross and Scott Cross.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Edward E. “Ed” Reed; sons, Mike Reed and wife Connie, Mitch Reed and wife Teresa; granddaughters, Courtney Stidham and husband Cody, Shannon Graham and husband Brandon; grandsons, Ethan Reed and wife Sarah, Adam Reed and wife Sydney; great grandson, Dawson; sisters, Mary Lou Amodeo, Sue Regan and husband Mike; brother, Aaron Cross; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Price and Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be private at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan Reed, Adam Reed, Cody Stidham, Brandon Graham, John Dorsey and Larry Thaxton. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: ORSGNZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UT Medical Center Hospice, Promise Foundation, 4435 Valleyview Dr Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.