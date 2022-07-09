KINGSPORT - Jean Casteel Wallen, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after an extended period of declining health. Jean was born in Scott County, VA on February 22, 1935. After graduating from Rye Cove High School and Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing program, Jean moved to Kingsport to join Holston Valley Community Hospital as a registered nurse, where she met and married Delmer H. Wallen in 1956. Jean held multiple nursing roles over her life of service, including school nurse at both James Madison Elementary School and John Sevier Junior High School and home health and floor nurse with Holston Valley Community Hospital.
Jean was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Jean counted it a blessing each time she was able to worship at Pleasant View, and she especially enjoyed the fellowship of her Ladies Joy Sunday School class. Jean had also been active for many years in the Optimist International civic organization, serving both as president of the Downtown Kingsport Optimist Club and governor of the Tennessee District.
Jean was a devoted wife and mother who dearly loved her family. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Delmer H. Wallen, Sr.; sons, Delmer H. Wallen, Jr., and David R. Wallen; and brother Johnny Boggs. Jean is survived by her daughter, Donna Wallen Bailey (Bob); grandchildren, Elizabeth Bailey Pacheco (Wilson), Bobby Bailey (Edith), Chase Wallen, Will Wallen, and Katie Wallen, and great-granddaughter Miranda Bailey. Jean is also survived by daughters-in-law Vicki Wallen and Cathy Wallen, brothers Benny Boggs and Joe Boggs, and several nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful to God for providing Mom’s church family to support and sustain her throughout her medical challenges, and we rejoice in knowing we will see Mom again in the presence of our Savior. The family wishes to give special thanks to Phyllis Nitsche for her truest friendship and support for Jean.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Oak Hill Cemetery at 9:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Wallen family.