CLEVELAND, TN - Jean C. Thomas passed away in Cleveland, TN on January 29, 2022. She was born July 7, 1931 in Kingsport, TN to the late William Edgar Clayman and Susan Barr Clayman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dale Edmund Thomas of Kingsport on December 13, 2000. She graduated from Blountville High School where she developed a love for math and worked with numbers in various office jobs over the years, most recently from Arcata Graphics in Kingsport which she left to join her husband Dale in retirement. They were active members of Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends and working in the yard. She moved to Cleveland, TN in 2005 and was a member of North Cleveland Baptist Church where she enjoyed Sunday School and Prayer Group.
She is survived by her son Greg Thomas and daughter-in-law Nancy M. Thomas of Cleveland, TN, and three grandchildren: Abbey L. Thomas of Dallas, TX; Andrew B. Thomas of Nashville, TN; and Anna C. Thomas of Los Angeles, CA. She is survived by brother Herman Clayman and sister-in-law Dorothy Clayman of Kingsport, by sister Phyllis Clayman of Atlanta, GA, by sister-in-law Carol Medlin of Corbin, KY, and by sister-in-law Verla Jean Enders-Thomas-Franke of St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by nieces and nephews: Steven Clayman, Aletha Clayman Hamly, Anita Thomas Smith, Jim Thomas, Roger Medlin, and Lynn Medlin, and by several cousins with whom she shared fond memories.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and a memorial service will be held at 4 at North Cleveland Baptist Church in Cleveland, TN on Friday, February 4, 2022. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Kingsport, TN on February 5, 2022 at 2. The family appreciates condolences from friends and family during this time. Jean loved flowers and these are welcome. For those who prefer to make a donation in Jean’s honor, the family suggests furthering research in the battles against Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease which impacted Jean’s life.
Please share your thoughts and memories online at www.ChattanoogaValleyViewChapel.com
Arrangements by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Valley View Chapel, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421.